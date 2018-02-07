Gerry Adams documentary to be screened on Irish TV tonight

A documentary by the journalist Vincente Browne focusing on Gerry Adams will be screened on Irish television tonight.

Entitled ‘Gerry Adams: War, Peace and Politics’, the two-part doumentary will be screened on TV3 across tonight and tomorrow.

The television programme charting Mr Adams’ career over five decades will feature interviews from, amongst others, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon.

Vincente Browne, in a recent opinion piece for the Irish Times, said the ‘scale of hatred’ for Gerry Adams is ‘unfair’.

He wrote: “As perhaps the most powerful person in the IRA during most of this conflict – certainly from 1978 to 1994 – Gerry Adams must assume a significant part of the responsibility for this carnage.

“It is hardly surprising then that Adams, who officially steps down as Sinn Féin leader next week, is so loathed and distrusted by the unionist population in Northern Ireland, by a large number of people in the South, and by many others elsewhere.”

Mr Browne continued: “But the scale of such loathing is unfair, for it fails to take into account the crucial, indeed central, part Gerry Adams played in bringing peace to Northern Ireland.”

‘Gerry Adams: War, Peace and Politics’ will be screened in the Republic of Ireland on TV3 tonight at 9pm, and tomorrow night at the same time.