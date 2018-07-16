Gerry Adams' home attack: device thrown from moving car, CCTV footage reveals

An explosive device thrown at the home of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was hurled from a moving car, CCTV footage of the incident has revealed.

Footage has emerged of the attack on Gerry Adams' home

A short clip shows a car passing a driveway.

As it passes, sparks can be seen around a parked car in a driveway and then black smoke.

The home of prominent republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast was also attacked.

No-one was hurt in either of the incidents, which took place just after 9.30pm on Friday.

The CCTV footage has been shared with detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who are investigating.

The PSNI said officers seized "remnants of large industrial, firework-type devices, capable of causing serious damage or injury" at two houses in west Belfast.

Significant damage was visible to a vehicle on Mr Adams' driveway in the aftermath of the attack.

On Saturday, Mr Adams said he did not know who is responsible for the attacks, but thought there may be a connection with the recent disorder in Londonderry.

He challenged those behind the attacks to him and explain themselves.

"For those who were involved in the attack, if they have the gumption to sneak up on our homes, I'd like them or their representatives to come and meet me," he said.

"I'd like them to sit down and explain to me what this is about.

"I'd like those who are involved in exploiting children in Derry to do the same thing, or those who are poisoning the atmosphere in east Belfast and causing havoc to do the same thing."

He said he can be contacted through any Sinn Fein office, adding: "So that's my direct appeal to them. Come and sit down and explain to me what this is about. Give us the rationale for this action."

A solidarity rally is being held on Monday evening at the site of the former Andersonstown police station in west Belfast, for the families of Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

It is also being held for the people of Derry who last week endured six consecutive nights of disorder.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald will be the main speaker at the rally which will also be attended by Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

West Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan slammed the attacks as "cowardly and reprehensible".

"Those involved are opposed to the peace process and the process of change," he said.

"Monday night's rally is an opportunity for the people of Belfast to come out to show solidarity with the families of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey and the people of the Bogside in Derry and send a message to those involved in attacks on republicans and on the community to stop immediately."

Friday's attacks in west Belfast came after six successive nights of dissident-orchestrated violence in the republican Bogside neighbourhood of Londonderry.

Sinn Fein leaders, including Ms McDonald, were scathing in the criticism of the extremists behind the rioting and attacks on police in Derry.

Mr Adams led Sinn Fein from 1983 until February 2018, while Mr Storey has served as the party's northern chairman.