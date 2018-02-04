Search

Gerry Kelly: Sinn Fein confirms MLA removed wheel clamp from car

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly
Sinn Fein policing spokesman Gerry Kelly has sought legal advice after he was filmed apparently using bolt cutters to remove a clamp from his car.

The north Belfast MLA removed the device after finding his car had been immobilised while he was at a gym in Belfast city centre on Friday morning, the party said.

Sinn Fein confirmed Mr Kelly removed a clamp from the front wheel of his car after footage emerged on social media.

The footage appears to show him kneeling down to remove the device from the vehicle's right-hand wheel, before resting it against a nearby wall.

A pair of bolt cutters appear to be lying beside the wheel.

On Saturday evening, a Sinn Fein spokesman said: "Yesterday, Friday 2 February, Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am.

"He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

"His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time."