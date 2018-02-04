Gerry Kelly: Sinn Fein confirms MLA removed wheel clamp from car

Sinn Fein policing spokesman Gerry Kelly has sought legal advice after he was filmed apparently using bolt cutters to remove a clamp from his car.

The north Belfast MLA removed the device after finding his car had been immobilised while he was at a gym in Belfast city centre on Friday morning, the party said.

Sinn Fein confirmed Mr Kelly removed a clamp from the front wheel of his car after footage emerged on social media.

The footage appears to show him kneeling down to remove the device from the vehicle's right-hand wheel, before resting it against a nearby wall.

A pair of bolt cutters appear to be lying beside the wheel.

On Saturday evening, a Sinn Fein spokesman said: "Yesterday, Friday 2 February, Gerry Kelly MLA returned to his car after an early morning gym session to find that his car had been made immobile by a clamp just after 7.20am.

"He removed the clamp from the front wheel. He left the device nearby and drove off to pre-arranged meetings.

"His solicitor is dealing with the matter and he will be making no further comment at this time."