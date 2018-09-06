Get the kettle on and have a brew for Drew!

Kettles will be whistling at Orange halls and other venues across Northern Ireland later this month as the Institution organises a special coffee morning.

The Province-wide fundraiser is being held to benefit the Drew Nelson legacy project, set up last year to honour the late senior Orangeman and former Grand Secretary.

Drew Nelson

The appropriately named ‘Brew for Drew’ will be hosted on the morning of Saturday, September 29.

Deputy Grand Master and chair of the Drew Nelson legacy committee, Harold Henning, encouraged district lodges to play their part in supporting the important initiative.

He said: “It is my hope the coffee morning events will see the Orange family come together in towns and villages right across the jurisdiction to enjoy refreshments and fellowship – whilst raising valuable funds for the Drew Nelson legacy project.”

Last year, the Institution publicly announced its objective to permanently recognise the contribution of one of its most high-profile members, whilst benefiting the next generation of community leaders.

It intends to majorly expand its current student provision in the university area of Belfast, with the ultimate aim of creating a stand-alone ‘Drew Nelson Centre’ providing meeting space and accommodation for student members.

Mr Henning added: “The Drew Nelson legacy project is the Grand Master’s nominated appeal and a concerted effort across the Institution would make a real difference to the fundraising campaign on this day.”

Meanwhile, this weekend a Co Down lodge is set to carry a Lambeg drum to the top of Northern Ireland’s highest mountain.

On Saturday, members of Legananny LOL 1455, in conjunction with Legananny Accordion Band, aim to hike up Slieve Donard accompanied by the musical instrument.

The ‘Donard for Drew’ event is also in support of the legacy project.

Prior to his death in 2016, Mr Nelson served as Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland for 12 years, first elected in December 2004.

For more information on ‘Brew for Drew’ events, contact (028)9070 1122 or email info@goli.org.uk.