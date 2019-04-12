Get your cowboy boots ready for the Farmer’s Bash

A sell-out of 9000 country music fans descended last year on the iconic SSE Arena building in Belfast, for the hugely successful second annual Farmers Bash - and this year, Ireland’s Biggest Country Dance is back, bigger than ever, on Friday October 11.

The atmosphere at the SSE Arena will once again be exhilarating for Irish country music fans, as the announced line-up for 2019 does not disappoint. Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan and Johnny Brady will take to the stage in front of another predicted sold-out crowd.

Joining this fantastic line-up are the much-anticipated special guests, which this year will include The Wurzels, best known for their Number 1 hit The Combine Harvester, who are sure to have the country crowd all on their feet. Plus, global internet sensations Steve N Seagulls.

A brainchild of promoters Nigel Campbell and LSFX Productions supremo Darren Gardiner, the Farmer’s Bash was to some considered a gamble. But taking country away from the local community hall and marquees for one night has evidently paid off, with the Farmer’s Bash now being referred to as the “watershed moment” for the Irish country music scene and community.

To celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the Young Farmers Club of Ulster, the charitable farming group, have teamed up with the Farmers Bash, of which hundreds of their members have attended the event in the past.

Speaking at the launch, Zita McNaugher Deputy President of YFCU said: “It’s an amazing opportunity for YFCU to be involved with the Farmer’s Bash as we celebrate our Anniversary.

“I’m really looking forward to an evening of celebrating 90 years of the YFCU along with fellow members at NI’s largest indoor country music event. It’ll be one massive party not to be missed.

“YFCU HQ will be selling tickets through club Secretaries for the event from Mid April. It’s a really fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate our 90th Anniversary and I’d like to thank the Farmers Bash for supporting us on this special occasion.”

Raising the bar for country shows, the Farmer’s Bash is now a firm favourite on the map in Belfast for thousands of country fans. Tickets for the Farmers Bash are on sale now via Ticketmaster, and online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.