Ghosts, history, treasure hunt and exhibitions for Orange Heritage Week

Portadown Heritage Tours are set to launch a series of events to mark Orange Heritage Week - taking place from September 21-28.

Under the banner ‘Celebrating Orange Heritage in the Orange Citadel’ events include tours, a treasure hunt, a number of talks and a concert.

Portadown is known as the Orange Citadel because of its rich Orange Heritage and the formation of the first organised Orange District.

On Friday, September 21, there will be two audio tours of Carleton Street Orange Hall. The hall has recently been fitted with iBeacon technology for audio tours. The technology works through The Portadown Heritage Tours App which is available to download on Android and Apple devices. The audio tours are available at 2.30pm and 7pm, iPads are provided but booking is essential.

On Saturday, September 22, there will be a Kids Treasure Trail at Carleton Street Orange Hall at 2pm. This is suitable for ages five and above, but younger children are more than welcome.

There is lots happening on Monday, September 24. It will see the launch of three exhibitions in Carleton Street Orange Hall and Heritage Centre.

Exhibitions are open 10am-3pm until Friday, September 28, they include Drumcree: 20 years on, Portadown Orangemen on the Western Front and also Orange and Industry.

Also, between 7pm and 8pm, Star of David Accordion Band will be hosting an open concert and from 8.15pm there will be a talk by Robert Wallace, Historian and WDM of Portadown Royal Black, on the ‘Williamite wars in the European Context’. No booking required.

On Tuesday, September 25, Robert Wallace will give another talk - ‘The Houses of Orange’, which will look at the palaces of William and Mary. This talk begins at 8.15pm and no booking is required.

There will also be a Town Walking Tour leaving Carleton Street Orange Hall and Heritage Centre at 7pm on Wednesday (September 26) and Thursday (27), at 8pm will see the return of our Ghost Tour. Booking is essential for this. The Ghost Tours will be running twice a week during the month of October.

Portadown Heritage Tours will also be hosting a Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee morning on Friday, September 28, between 10am and 12:30pm at Carleton Street Orange Hall and Heritage Centre. For bookings contact the Portadown Heritage Tours office on 3833 2010 or 07928 962 608.

Also email shout@portadownheritagetours.co.uk or see Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or online www.portadownheritagetours.co.uk.