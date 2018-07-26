Giant’s Causeway was almost as warm as Biarritz yesterday

North Antrim was almost as hot as the south of France yesterday, despite the latter country experiencing a heatwave.
The Giant’s Causeway reached 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), making it Northern Ireland’s hottest place, while Biarritz in southwest France was only slightly higher, at 26C (79F).
The minor difference between the top daytime temperatures of the two coastal places, which are hundreds of miles of apart, is partly explained by the fact that the heatwave in France has more affected Paris and the north of the country than it has the south.
Northerly parts of France, like the nearby south of England, is experiencing particularly warm weather. Maximum temperatures in the south of the UK have been over 28C (86F) in each day of the last week.
Yesterday crowds flocked to Bournemouth Beach in Dorset, where temperatures not far away at Bournemouth airport reached 27.6 C (82 Fahrenheit).
The hottest place in England yesterday was Wisley in Surrey, which soared to 32F (90F).
In Northern Ireland, Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day in which the mercury rose above 24C (75F).