Giant’s Causeway was almost as warm as Biarritz yesterday

North Antrim was almost as hot as the south of France yesterday, despite the latter country experiencing a heatwave.

The Giant’s Causeway reached 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), making it Northern Ireland’s hottest place, while Biarritz in southwest France was only slightly higher, at 26C (79F).

People enjoying the heatwave today on Bournemouth beach in Dorset on Wednesday as the hot weather continues across the UK, marking the driest start to a summer since modern records began in 1961. It reached 27.6 Celsius (82F) in Bournemouth yesterday while Wisley in Surrey rose to 32C (90F). Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The minor difference between the top daytime temperatures of the two coastal places, which are hundreds of miles of apart, is partly explained by the fact that the heatwave in France has more affected Paris and the north of the country than it has the south.

Northerly parts of France, like the nearby south of England, is experiencing particularly warm weather. Maximum temperatures in the south of the UK have been over 28C (86F) in each day of the last week.

Yesterday crowds flocked to Bournemouth Beach in Dorset, where temperatures not far away at Bournemouth airport reached 27.6 C (82 Fahrenheit).

The hottest place in England yesterday was Wisley in Surrey, which soared to 32F (90F).

Celebrity Chef James Martin meets Jen Michael from the National Trust in hot weather at the Giants Causeway on Monday July 2. It was hot again there yesterday (Wed July 25), reaching 25 Celsius (77F). Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

In Northern Ireland, Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day in which the mercury rose above 24C (75F).