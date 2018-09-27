Girl Guides to ‘exclude girls who identify as boys’

The Girl Guides are to ask girls who identify as boys to leave the organisation, it has been revealed - the day after it came to light it is to welcome boys who identify as girls.

The Times newspaper today reported that girls who self-identify as boys are to be asked to leave, in a move that it says has been lambasted by parents and guide leaders as “cruel, unfair and appallingly hypocritical”.

The organisation recently broke with years of tradition as a single-sex movement to welcome boys who identify as female as part of its controversial “transgender inclusion” policy.

The policy says it sees no problem with allowing biological males to join girls on camping trips and share showering and changing facilities, insisting that “Girlguiding is for all girls, and that includes trans girls”.

The Times reports today that it can reveal that the same policy advocates the exclusion of girls who say they are transgender. Those who identify as male or “non-binary” will be discouraged from joining, the paper is reporting.

Girl guides say new policy to include trans boys and men is not a risk to girls