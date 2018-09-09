Girl suffers severe burns after firework shaped like a 'Peppa Pig' toy explodes

A girl received severe burns to her hands after handling a firework shaped like a Peppa Pig toy, according to police.

The victim had to receive urgent medical attention following the incident at Dungannon yesterday.

As well as police members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the incident in the Drumcoo area of the town.

In a social media post police described it as "a serious incident" and wished the young victim best wishes for a full recovery.

They said her injuries were avoidable and advised people not to handle fireworks.

"The message is the same -do not handle it - fireworks should never be handled by children and are to be stored or disposed of in a safe manner," said police.