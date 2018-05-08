Girl, three, freed after getting hands trapped in toy vending machine

Firefighters had to free a three-year-old girl after the youngster got both hands trapped in a toy vending machine.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was one of the more unusual calls it answered over the bank holiday weekend.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service handout photo after firefighters carefully dismantled a toy vending machine, in order to free a three-year-old girl, after she got both hands trapped in the mechanism the Matalan store in Chilwell, Nottingham, on Monday

Crews from Stapleford were called to the Matalan store in Chilwell, Nottingham, to aid the stricken girl on Monday.

Fire service acting watch manager Pete Hopkins said: "This was a challenging entrapment, with a distressed little girl.

"She managed to wedge both her hands fully in the vending machine.

"We used lots of equipment (including the odd cuddle) to free her without injury."

The youngster was freed without injury after about an hour.