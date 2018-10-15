Girlguiding launches recruitment campaign

Girlguiding Ulster has launched a campaign to recruit volunteers with the ability to inspire and empower the next generation of girls and young women across Northern Ireland.

According to the organisation, previously known as The Girl Guides, there are currently more than 820 girls in Northern Ireland who are missing out on opportunities for adventure and trying out new activities with their friends because there aren’t enough volunteers to run Girlguiding groups.

As the leading charity for girls and young women, Girlguiding offers girls a space to build their confidence, have adventures, develop their skills and have fun.

Earlier this year the charity unveiled a revamped programme of activities and badges, bringing everything up to date to create a unique and extensive choice of activities which reflects the diversity of girls and modern life in the 21st century.

“We want to give more girls and young women the chance to join Rainbows, Brownies, Guides or Rangers, but for this to happen we need more people to volunteer,” said chief commissioner Brenda Herron.

“No matter what skills, interests or experience you have we can find a role for you, and you can give whatever time you’re able to, all you need is enthusiasm and a willingness to laugh and have fun.”

For information about how to get involved log on to www.girlguidingulster.org.uk

Last month, Girlguiding came under fire after it decided to allow transgender members and leaders.

The youth organisation rejected criticism that its policy could put girls at risk.