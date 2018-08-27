Girls were asked to perform sex acts online

A nine-year-old and an 11-year-old girl were asked to perform sexual acts online while on a chat site, local police have revealed.

In a post of the Craigavon PSNI Facebook page they said: “We recently dealt with an incident where a nine-year-old and 11-year-old girl were talking to strangers on ‘Omegle’ which is a totally anonymous chat site. It’s similar to chat roulette type website.

“The girls had been speaking to a male on the website who has asked them to reveal themselves and perform sexual acts. Thankfully, on this occasion they did the right thing and alerted an adult before they compromised themselves but were both extremely upset as a result, understandably so.

We live in a world where evil people will try all sorts of things to exploit the vulnerable. We need to be aware and alert to that, and take whatever steps we can to minimise that risk.

“Are you aware of what sites and apps your kids use? If they have a tablet, are there sufficient blocks and locks on it to ensure their safety? If not, the time to fix that is NOW.

“These girls did the right thing. Above all else you do, talk with your kids and make sure they know not to send private pictures to anyone. My old mantra- if you wouldn’t show your granny, don’t show anyone.”