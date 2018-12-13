Glenarm’s new play park reflects village’s maritime heritage

Glenarm’s rich maritime heritage has helped to influence the design of the village’s new play area.

The facility was officially opened by Mid and East Antrim’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, in the company of a large group of community representatives, including school children and council colleagues.

An entertainer performing at the official opening of the play park.

Speaking at the opening, Cllr Johnston, said: “The past year has been a busy one for this historic village of Glenarm. Council has been working with the Glenarm Regeneration Plan Steering Group to prepare a significant Framework for Development for the council-owned lands in the village.

“A public consultation has been undertaken to capture the community feedback and aspirations to help direct the council’s future development and investment within the village.

“The installation of this new play park is a demonstration of council’s commitment to investing in Glenarm village and draws on the village’s maritime heritage.

“Play is also incredibly important for the health and wellbeing of our children and young people, and in the new year the council will be launching its first ever Play Strategy for Mid and East Antrim. This strategy will set the direction for play in the borough for the next five years.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Johnston, joins in the fun at Glenarm.

“The opening of this play park demonstrates council’s commitment to delivering quality play provision across the borough. I hope this new park is enjoyed by children and young people for many years to come.”

Cllr Johnston thanked Glenarm Regeneration Plan Steering Group, led by elected members, council chief executive Anne Donaghy, and community representatives, including Frances Wilson, Leslie Morrow, Jacky Geary and Adrian Morrow. Also paying tribute to council staff involved in the project, she concluded with a special thanks to Seaview Primary School pupils who sang carols for guests and to community representatives who provided refreshments at Bridge Hall.