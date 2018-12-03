Glengormley bank customers to join the ‘Jingle’

Staff at the Bank of Ireland, Glengormley, have joined the Children’s Hospice “Jingle All The Way” campaign and will host choirs from St, Bernard’s Primary School, Gaelscoil Enna, St. Mary’s on-the-Hill Primary School and Glengormley Primary School, from 10.00am to 2.00pm on Friday December 7.

Branch manager Angela Callen said: “We are delighted to be part of this fabulous campaign. Everyone is welcome to call in, enjoy the craic, the music and the mince pies.

“We have purple baubles for everyone. Our Jingle elf will have the collection bucket out and we hope to raise a few hours of care this Christmas for our wonderful children’s hospice and the very special children cared for at Horizon House.”

Everyone welcome.

To “Join The Jingle” campaign, contact regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara on 07515 06 3303 or email: Catherine.ohara@nihopsice.org