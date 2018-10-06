Glentoran awarded for work of volunteers

Glentoran FC will today be presented with a royal honour in recognition of the sterling work of the club’s many volunteers.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award that can be made to a voluntary group.

The official presentation will be made at The Oval by Sir Nigel Hamilton, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Belfast.

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson acknowledged the contribution made by volunteers.

He said: “This tremendous accolade reflects the fantastic work undertaken by over 200 volunteers to maintain the pivotal role played by Glentoran at the heart of our community.

“The simple reality is that the club would not be able to operate without the willing support of so many people at the heart of the Glentoran family.”

The award is managed by the UK Department of Culture, Media and Sport.