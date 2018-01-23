Global firm AG Wilson sponsors eight-year-old’s dressage dreams

Little Amelia Wheeler has landed a massive sponsorship deal with a global company - and she is only eight years old.

Although still at primary school, Amelia is already a top contender in dressage and show jumping having scooped major prizes throughout Ireland.

However mum Lisa explained that these particular sports are very costly to attend.

Dad Paul works for AG Wilson which is based in Portadown and had been so proud of his young daughter’s achievements he told his workmates.

He was excited about his young daughter’s excellent achievements but also concerned at the increasing cost of taking part in the various tournaments.

Mum Lisa said: “It is horrendously expensive.

“For example, just one three day event last year cost more than £1,000 to attend,” she added.

Paul’s firm AG Wilson suggested they sponsor Amelia and urged the couple to put a proposal together.

“To be honest we were gobsmacked when they said they were going to sponsor our eight year old,” said Lisa who has horse blood coursing through her veins as the niece of famous jockey Pat Eddery and daughter of one of the first female jockeys Mary Eddery.

Now little Amelia has shown the family talent and mum and dad are very eager to support her.

Now she can attend major festivals such as Balmoral , the National Pony Society Show and the Royal Highlands.

Lisa, who works in McKerr’s in Lurgan, said: “This is a great opportunity for Amelia.

“I don’t think they realise just how much this sponsorship will mean,” she said, adding that the firm had already delivered livery such as branded rugs and jackets.

“It will help Amelia work towards the next level,” she said.

Mum said Amelia loves Waringstown Primary School and praised the principal Mr McComiskey for all the support. “He has been brilliant.”

She describes Amelia as a ‘very precise child’.

“She has taken to dressage so well. She is very controlled and everything has to be just right,” said mum, adding that she feels dressage is just the perfect sport for Amelia.

“It is a bit of an obscure sport so we were extremely delighted that AG Wilson is sponsoring us.

“They really deserve huge thanks for getting behind Amelia,” she said.

“This is going to make a huge difference and really help take the financial pressure off when taking Amelia to these events.”