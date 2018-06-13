Glorious weather helps bring out crowds for return of King William

Carrick’s rebranded Royal Landing festival has featured its biggest parade in recent years.

Over 30 lodges and 20 bands took part in Saturday’s celebration of the landing of King William at the harbour in 1690.

Roberta Heaney from Schomberg Fife and Drum playing at the festival. INCT 24-012-PSB

The Orange pageant, which is regarded as one of the most colourful events of the parading season, is organised by Carrickfergus Historical Re-Enactment Group.

The four-day programme, which was supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, included live music, re-enactment and market stalls.

The organisers said months of hard work to bring the festival together had paid off: “Thursday night we had the Lambegs on the Castle Green with numerous people wanting a go on them and enquiring about there history.

“Friday night we had our concert and it was nice to see do many down listening to the various bands on display along with the Brewery Boys.

Members of the various Lambeg drumming clubs who joined the Ballymena Club at the Royal Landing festival. INCT 24-009-PSB

“Saturday we had the biggest parade in recent years with 20 bands and over 30 lodges combined with the re-enactors - it made some spectacle. Sunday we had our final concert and again great crowds listening to some fine music.

“We were blessed by the glorious weather which brought the crowds out in their thousands and to them we say, thank-you.”

Air Ambulance NI was the organisers’ chosen charity this year.

More photos from the event in this week’s Carrick Times, on sale now.