Gofundme raises £1,200 in days in bid to bring official Guinness adjudicator to Craigyhill bonfire in Larne

A message on the appeal says that in July 2022 ‘we unofficially beat the world record by building the worlds tallest bonfire of 202FT’.

As of 2pm on June 8 £1,200 had been raised.

The appeal for fundraising adds adds: “Unfortunately we didn’t have an official Guinness adjudicator present because of how expensive it was to bring them over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would really like some help to raise the funds to invite the Guinness world record adjudicator over and make it official on 11th July 2023.

"The current world record still standing at 60.64 meters (198FT 11Inches).

"We feel we were so close but know what it takes to get the height.

"We really want to bring the record home where it belongs and make our community/wee country proud.

Craigyhill bonfire from afar - from Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please give what you can afford, every little bit helps us hit our target.

"Hope to see you all in July 2023 at the worlds biggest bonfire.”

Last night, on social media, an update on the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “ How we finished up tonight ……130 pallets high with just a bit of filling to do tomorrow night ….up up she goes”.

Messages on the page tell of encouragement for the bonfire builders. “Amazing absolutely amazing guys you all deserve so much credit for this brilliant build its perfect from the very first pallet on day one to where you are now and where you want to be at the very top so very proud of you all brilliant,” says one.

Craigyhill bonfire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another adds: “Well done all as I’ve said before Your all doing yourselves and the community proud

“Just hope to see it in person before you light it on the 11th”.

On Tuesday a spokesman for the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “We are going to try beat the record from last year.

"It was 202.3 feet and was measured by lasers and satellite.

Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page - 125 pallets high

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn’t afford the fee to Guinness world records as it was £8500 they wanted, but we will get a firm in to do it again professionally”.

Explaining the dedication required to build the bonfire, the spokesman said: “It takes 7 weeks to build roughly and we started on the 6th May.

"We are hoping to be finished on the 8th July .

"We work at the fire every night no matter what weather conditions, Monday to Friday 6-9pm Saturday and Sunday’s are 1-5 and 6-9pm .

"There’s about 30 in total building and about 10 packing and off-loading pallets, but not all on the same night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Plus there’s women and children litter picking and keeping the green tidy.

Image of bonfire from Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page

"Fund-raising still going on plus organising the two-day festival etc and all this after our own full time jobs.

"We are mostly all family men with wives and children and we sacrifice our time to help build this and to put on a festival free of charge as we get no support from our local council at all.

"We are funding this ourselves and it’s free to all people no matter what religion or background they are from”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added that those involved in bonfire building “are not trying to offend anyone with this fire”.

"This is part of our culture and it’s in our own estate in our own town and the whole community is getting behind it as you can see from the local businesses who are sending the builders takeaways and refreshments,” he added.

"There are no flags on our fire or any of that other nonsense which was the same as last year as we have Catholics who help build it with us, plus a Catholic brings us the pallets and helps us guard it cause they feel safe and they know we are only celebrating part of our culture as they do in many other countries”.

He added: “The massive bonfire in Norway is to celebrate John the Baptists birthday, they do it every year, but if you don’t believe in that or the bible would that annoy you cause it wouldn’t annoy us as it’s something they want to celebrate, it’s all about letting people celebrate their own cultures and beliefs and that’s all we are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we are making it more friendly and open to everyone which we did last year with an attendance of 35,000 people, not one fight or any arrests and the feedback we got was all positive so we know we are doing something right”.

Earlier a post on Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page thanked well-wishers from around the globe who are following their progress.

A post this morning says: “The Craigyhill bonfire committee members would like to say a massive thank-you to each and every one of you who kindly puts comments on our posts , we are sorry we can’t respond back to all of them as there is 1000s of them and we are flat out building every single night and weekend after we finish our day jobs.

"Here is a selection of comments far and a wide from followers in England , Scotland , Wales , New Zealand , USA etc etc etc and to the small minority of people who are filled with hate of what we do for our culture….well we will keep posting our videos and updates as people from all over the world are enjoying them and taking there time to send us messages of support and that we will be forever grateful.

Thank you”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another post on the page reveals the community are trying to rebuild their Facebook following.

"A massive thank you to each and every one who follows our page,” it said.

"Over 8000 in such a short space of time , we lost control of our old page which had 24000 followers so let’s try and see if we can get to that figure again .

"From all our committee members

THANK YOU”

Last year This is how record-breaking Craigyhill bonfire looked in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad