Gold chain pulled from man's neck in armed robbery

Police are appealing for information after a report of an armed robbery last night in Ballymena.

The incident happened at a house on the Pillar Brae Road shortly before 11.45pm.

A PSNI spokesman said "it was reported that three masked men gained entry through a window to a house in the area"

"All three males were armed, with one armed with a suspected firearm, another man armed with a crowbar and the third man armed with a hatchet.

"A male occupant inside the house was struck on the head, receiving minor injuries. He was left badly shaken as a result of the incident.

“A sum of money was taken as well as a gold chain pulled from the male occupant during the incident."

The PSNI spokesman said the armed robbers made off on foot from the property and were described as wearing dark coats, jeans and balaclavas.

He added: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1507 17/9/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”