Ellie McCartney has won gold at the Euro Under-23 championship in Slovakia

​​Co. Fermanagh’s Ellie McCartney is celebrating gold after coming up trumps in 200m individual medley at the European U23 Championships in Slovakia.

​Third after the butterfly and backstroke legs, 20-year-old McCartney surged through her favoured breaststroke leg in 37.41 to hold an almost two second lead going into the freestyle leg.

She never relinquished that advantage, winning by 1.22 seconds in 2:12.50 over silver medallist Bertille Cousson (2:13.72) of France.

A delighted McCartney said after securing gold for Ireland: ‘I’m definitely excited, I wasn’t expecting it, coming in (to the final) I knew I was fastest seed but I knew the other girls had faster times in them.

"Their PBs were quite a bit faster than mine, so you just get in, race who’s there on the day and get your hand to the wall first and to get my hand on the wall first is really exciting.

"Not only that, but for Irish swimming, every time this has been raced at U23s it’s been Irish girls who won it, so exciting for the future ahead to see who we can pass the baton on to win the 200m IM next.”​

The swim saw the Enniskillen native, coached by John Szaranek, obliterate her personal best of 2:14.09 in the event. Furthermore, the time will also see her considered to swim at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, as she dipped under the qualification time of 2:12.83.