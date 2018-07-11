Good news for gardeners, bad news for bonfire organisers

After three weeks of dry, sunny weather the rain has finally returned to parts of Northern Ireland.

Many people in the east of the Province woke up to overcast conditions and rain showers this morning, although many areas in the west are still experiencing dry conditions.

The wet weather will be welcomed by gardeners whose lawns have taken on a brown tinge in recent weeks, but the return of the rain could put a bit of a dampener on some Eleventh Night bonfire festivities.

The rainfall will be welcomed by Northern Ireland’s firefighters, who have been constantly battling wildfires over the past few weeks.

According to the Met Office, the last “notable rainfall” here was recorded on June 19. Since then weather conditions have been hot and sunny, with temperatures hitting 30C+ on several days.

Forecasters are predicting that it will be “mainly dry” for tomorrow’s Twelfth demonstrations.

The Met Office website says Thursday will be “mainly dry with a rather cloudy start to the day. It will gradually brighten up with sunny spells developing in most places. There may be an isolated afternoon shower. Maximum temperature 21C.”

With the recent spell of hot weather sparking a huge increase in the demand for water, NI Water imposed a hosepipe ban, which remains in place.

