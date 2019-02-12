Gordon Banks death - England World Cup winning goalkeeper dies aged 81

England World Cup winning goalkeeper, Gordon Banks, has died at the age of 81.

Banks was born in Sheffield in 1937 and began his football career with Chesterfield for whom he played more than 25 games.

Gordon Banks.

Banks was regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and made his name playing for Leicester City and Stoke City.

Along with legends Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Nobby Styles and Geoff Hurst, Banks helped England to their only World Cup win in 1966.

Banks earned 73 international caps while playing for England.

Stoke City confirmed the passing of their former goalkeeper in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully overnight.

“We are devastated to lose him but we have so many happy memories and could not have been more proud of him."