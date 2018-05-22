Gove shows full confidence that NI will stay in the UK

The latest polls show that Northern Ireland will be in the United Kingdom “as far as the eye can see” Michael Gove said.

The Environment Secretary, a member of the cabinet who supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum, was asked at yesterday’s Policy Exchange seminar in London (see link below to main story) the extent to which his understanding of unionism was “dependent on the continued presence of Northern Ireland as part of the UK”.

He replied: “I am confident and I think that the most recent evidence from polling today shows that Northern Ireland will be in the United Kingdom for as far as the eye can see, as long as the mind can imagine.

“I think that support for a united Ireland in the most recent polling is just over 20%”.

He said that there were “of course” issues that needed to be resolved post Brexit to ensure that “the interests of people on either side of the Irish border are respected and enhanced but I am confident that the wish of the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland to stay part of the United Kingdom will continue to be respected”.

He said it was “a good thing people want to be part of your country so whether or not it is majority of people in Northern Ireland who want to be part of the United Kingdom or people who want to come here in order to make a new life, that reflects well on your country when people want to be in it rather than leave it”.

Asked about Theresa May’s reported comments to Jacob Rees Mogg that a border poll in NI might be lost, he said he was not in that conversation “but one thing I do know about the prime minister, one of the many things about the prime minister, is that she is absolutely determined and committed to maintaining the strength and solidity of the UK and doesn’t want to take any risks with that”.

He added that “notwithstanding the issues that still remain to be addressed but the majority of people, the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland want to remain in the UK”.