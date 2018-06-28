Government pledge to press ahead with NI spending plan

A government pledge to press ahead with major infrastructure projects in Northern Ireland in the absence of a functioning Assembly has been welcomed by the DUP.

In a Northern Ireland ‘update’ statement, Downing Street said it will “do all that is necessary to provide the good governance and political stability that Northern Ireland need,” including “political decision making from Westminster if that is what is required”.

DUP MP Nigel Dodds

The statement referred to the secretary of state’s Budget Bill for 2018-2019, and said government is considering further action to “address pressing public appointments” in Northern Ireland.

“We will ensure that our commitments on major infrastructure spending, including the York Street Interchange road project and the broadband investment programme, agreed alongside of the confidence and supply agreement with the Democratic Unionist Party, are able to be taken forward so that the people of Northern Ireland benefit from the increased investment agreed in June 2017.”

Nigel Dodds, the DUP MP for North Belfas0,t said he welcomed the government’s commitment to take forward the York Street Interchange road upgrade and the ultra-fast broadband projects.

He added: “£80m to address pressures in hospitals and GP services will make a real difference to people. The £100m health transformation fund has already helped people in Newry by helping to keep Daisy Hill Hospital open. This demonstrates that in constituencies where the MP doesn’t turn up to Parliament, the DUP is helping to deliver for local people.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “Sinn Fein’s refusal to enter the Executive is causing havoc in our public services. Simple decisions are being left in limbo.”