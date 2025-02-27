​Graeme McDowell says there is a wave of optimism regarding the future of golf as talks continue between the PGA Tour and breakaway faction LIV Golf on unifying the game.

​Former US Open champion McDowell was speaking as holes at Royal Portrush golf club were named after the Portrush native and fellow Northern Ireland man and Open winner Darren Clarke.

US President Donald Trump held talks with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf last weekend seeking to heal the divide between the rival tours.

McDowell, who has been part of the LIV circuit since its formation in 2022, told BBC Sport NI: “I'm really excited that things are going on to try and repair the damage that's been done and bring the best players in the world back together more often.

Portrush man Graeme McDowell. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“That's the key really, for the fans, for the sponsors and for TV, having the best players in the world coming together more often I think is something we all want.

“What that means and what that looks like is something we don't know but I think everyone is very optimistic and hopefully the future of golf is bright.”

Among the 45-year-old’s top objectives in 2025 is qualifying for the Open at Royal Portrush in July.

McDowell was the only Northern Ireland player who made the cut when the prestigious championship was held at his home venue for the first time in 2019.

"It's extremely important to me," said McDowell, who has a number of opportunities to earn his place in the field, starting at the International Series Macau in March on the Asian Tour, with three qualifying spots up for grabs.

"I've got a busy enough six months coming up but the major championships remain the most important events in the world.

“I've done all I can in the past three or four years to qualify for the Open and the US Open via the different routes and with the Open being at Portrush this year, it cranks up the intensity a little bit higher for me.