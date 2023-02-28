Police said that emergency services attended the scene of the collision but that ‘sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead.

They added that the man who died has been named as Jimmy Mullan who was aged in his 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media, Caitlin Harvey said: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but rest in peace granda jimbob as we used to call you.

"You will be greatly missed. Until we meet again granda”.

A post from Funeral Times which is also shared says that James Oliver Mullan died suddenly ‘as the result of a road traffic accident’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that the Castledawson man will be deeply missed by his children - Steven, Darrell and Jocelyn – and his grandchildren – Caitlin, Dylan, Carla, Lee and Bella.

He will also be missed by his brother Jackie, Valerie, Kevin, Eugene, Mary and Annie.

The funeral notice adds that Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement the PSNI say that the collision, which involved a car and a lorry, happened at around 12.40pm.

Police say that emergency services attended but ‘sadly, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene’.

They add that the men has been named as Jimmy Mullan who was aged in his 60s.

Hillhead Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hillhead Road was closed but has since reopened.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Moyola Road or Hillhead Road at the time and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 843 of 27/02/23.