Greenisland FC’s baby boom sees full team of new arrivals

Senior players at Greenisland Football Club are about to learn a whole new meaning to the words ‘dribbling’ and ‘screamers’ as 11 babies have been born to first and second team players and coaches between May and October this year.

The childhood club of Northern Ireland stars Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Craig Cathcart and Michael Smith has enjoyed many a success on the pitch since it was established in 1995, most recently becoming champions of the Super Cup NI’s Minor section and reaching the Fona Cab Junior Cup Final at Windsor Park.

Stuart McClean, manager of Greenisland FC, said: “It was great to see all the new GFC babies together for the first time. This is a family club through and through and all the new arrivals just adds to the family environment we’ve created and want to retain.

“Some of the new daddies have been playing at this club since they were children themselves so it’s fantastic to see the next generation of future GFC players coming through and hopefully play a part in the continued success and growth of our club.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing our 2018 Munchkins team in action in a few years’ time!”