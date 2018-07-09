Gundog expert one of several weekend road crash fatalities

A Co Tyrone man well-known in the gundog world was one of a number of people to die on the roads at the weekend.

Alan Neill from Stewartstown was killed when his Ford Ranger pick-up was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A75 near Creetown in Dumfries and Galloway around 2.45am on Saturday.

The 70-year-old was active as a breeder, handler and trainer of gundogs.

The motorcyclist who died in a collision on the Castlewellan Road near Banbridge on Sunday morning has been named as Gary Bernard Hamilton aged 27.

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to a Co Down man who was killed in a road collision on Friday night.

Philip Capper, from Gregorlough Road near Dromore was a passenger in a tractor that crashed on the Back Road in Drumbo.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving causing death.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Capper, 29, who was originally from the Annaghmore area of Co Armagh, has been praised as “loyal and dedicated” member of the Battlehill Pipe Band.

Another road victim, motorcyclist Eddie McIntyre, was laid to rest on Monday in Co Donegal. The 56-year-old was involved in a fatal collision on the Burnfoot to Buncrana Road close to Fahan on Wednesday.