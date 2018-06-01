Hailstones on the way as weather warnings are activated

Hailstone showers are forecast for parts of Northern Ireland on Friday, according to the Met Office.

A yellow status weather warning of rain is active between 9:00am and 10:00pm on Friday.

Hailstones are due to fall in Northern Ireland on Friday at 5:00pm and 7:00pm respectively.

A second yellow status weather warning of rain will be active between 11:00am and 9:00pm on Saturday.

Northern Ireland is expected to see highs of 22°C on Friday but the temperature looks set to drop over the weekend to as low as 13°C.

What are hailstones?

Heavy rain is forecast throughout Northern Ireland over the weekend.

Hail is solid precipitation in the form of balls or pieces of ice known as hailstones.

Hailstones fall from cumulonimbus clouds and are commonly spherical or conical in shape. Their diameter can range from 5 to 50mm or even more, however most hailstones are smaller than 25mm. (Source: Met Office website)