Half a month’s rainfall hits NI in just 24 hours

Some areas of Northern Ireland experienced more than half a month’s rainfall in just 24 hours on Saturday, the Met Office has revealed.

There was localised flooding in many areas across the Province as the rain fell steadily throughout the day.

Flood water was still lying on Stockmans Lane in Belfast on Sunday

According to Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates, the wettest place in the Province was Murlough in Co Down, where 62.4mm of rainfall was recorded between midnight on Friday and the same time on Saturday.

The statistics reveal that the second wettest area was Lough Fea near Cookstown, where 57.8mm of rain fell over the 24 hours.

In other areas, 37mm of rainfall was recorded at Stormont Castle, 35.2mm at Helen’s Bay and 22.2mm at Aldergrove on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, Northern Ireland’s average total monthly rainfall for December is 114mm, meaning many areas experienced significantly higher daily rainfall than would normally be expected.

An abandoned umbrella in flooded Musgrave Park in Belfast

“Quite widely we were looking at between 25 and 35mm of rain, so a good inch plus for most of the Province through the course of Saturday, and a couple of places had quite a lot more than that,” Mr Keates told the News Letter.

“December is normally quite a wet month, but the wettest places probably saw more than half a month’s worth of rain in just one day.

“It’s not completely unheard of, but it was a notably wet day and enough to cause some localised flooding.”

Ahead of Saturday, which had been expected to be one of the busiest shopping days in the run up to Christmas, the Met Office had issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and strong winds across parts of Northern Ireland.

In Co Down, many motorists struggled to drive through a deluge of rain which left some roads badly flooded. There was also flooding reported in parts of Co Antrim.

A Christmas market in the north west of the Province was cancelled and all but two Irish Premiership football fixtures were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

In the Irish Republic, thousands of homes and businesses were left without electricity on Saturday after powerful winds brought by Storm Deirdre battered parts of the south and south east.

Across many parts of Great Britain, the winter storm brought ice, snow and freezing rain to many areas, causing significant disruption and treacherous driving conditions.

Parts of Scotland were among the worst affected, with heavy snowfall leading to significant disruption, power cuts and some road closures.

By Sunday, milder conditions had arrived for much of the UK, with the majority of Met Office weather warnings being lifted.