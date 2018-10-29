HALLOWE'EN: How to drive to Belfast's Monster Mash on October 31

Halloween Monster Mash returns to Titanic Slipways on Halloween Night (Wednesday, 31 October) - promising all a ‘ghoulishly’ good time!

The free family event will serve up spooktacular entertainment from 6pm-8pm drawing to a dramatic close with Belfast’s largest fireworks display at 8pm.

Free ‘shuttle buses’ will be available to whisk big and little ghouls to and from the event.

Buses depart from Chichester Street (outside SS Moore’s) every 15 minutes, from 5.30pm-7.15pm, and will drop off on Queen’s Road at the event site.

A return service will operate from outside Titanic Film Studios on Queen’s Road, dropping off at Donegall Square West in the city centre from 8.15pm.

Alternatively, why not hop aboard the ‘Wicked Wee Tram’? Departing daily from the Premier Inn hotel in Titanic Quarter, the wee tram (which is free) will transport you to the event site running from 5.30pm-8pm.

While there is no dedicated car parking for the event, pay spaces are available in the city centre, as well as car parks and on-street parking for those wishing to use the free shuttle bus.

Car parking is also available in Titanic Quarter on surface carparks near to The Slipways, at Titanic Belfast and at the Belfast Met. There will be no on street parking permitted on the Queen’s Road.

To ensure the safety of all those watching the fireworks display, Belfast Harbour authorities will be preventing unauthorised access to the Operational Port Areas on the County Antrim side of the Harbour Estate and we would ask those attending the event to go to the designated viewing area at the Slipways in Titanic Quarter.

The PSNI may take the decision to close Queen’s Road to vehicles during the event if it becomes necessary for road safety reasons.

Access will be maintained for vehicles requiring access to work premises. Queen’s Road will fully close to vehicles during the fireworks display from 8pm-8.15pm and will reopen when safe to do so.

Speaking about the event this year, Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “Halloween Monster Mash is one of our biggest and much loved events attracting thousands of people from near and far to enjoy the top event and the fantastic fireworks display at the end.

“This year will not disappoint – being held on Halloween Night this year too for the first time in a number of years. The timing is good for families to come along and enjoy the event and also people who want to get their night off to a great start before enjoying other Halloween celebrations in the city. You certainly won’t find a more spectacular fireworks display anywhere near here – and it’s all for free!”

For more information on this year’s Halloween Monster Mash, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/halloween or call Visit Belfast Welcome Centre on (028) 9024 6609.