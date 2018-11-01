Halloween celebrations: Fire crews enjoy ‘reasonably quiet night’

The NI Fire and Rescue Service has said there was a slight drop in the number of incidents its crews attended on Halloween night compared to last year.

Between 6pm yesterday and 1am this morning, NIFRS regional control centre received 134 emergency calls and fire crews dealt with 83 operational incidents.

The fireworks display over the River Foyle in Londonderry . Picture by Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.18

This equates to a 6% reduction for the same period in 2017. A total of 19 of these incidents were bonfire related.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Alan Walmsley said it was a “reasonably quiet night” for fire crews, adding: “Over the last few years calls have steadily declined and we are delighted to see that continued last night.”