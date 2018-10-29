Halloween soiree at Halfway House Hotel

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are holding a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Halloween night (October 31) at 8.00 pm.

Artists taking part will be vocalists Philip Strange and John Rea as well as the Grouse Beaters, inclduing Billy McCombe and others.

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots say that there will be plenty of entertainment to suit all tastes.

Everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

An admission charge of £5 includes tea and apple pie.

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will also be holding a country night in Halfway House Hotel, on November 9, at 8.00pm.

Artists will include Crawford Bell and Billy McFarland and “legends” from the showband scene “Second Chance Group” comprising Billy McCombe, Cecil Brown and John Burns.

Admission £10.