‘Hang your heads in shame’ over controversial card, MLA tells European Commission

An Ulster Unionist MLA has accused the European Commission of “deliberately trying to stoke up tensions” after Jean-Claude Juncker was pictured showed off a thank-you card containing a controversial message.

The oversized card, which was sent to Mr Juncker by an Irish woman, reportedly thanks the European Commission president for his words of solidarity with the Republic of Ireland over Brexit.

However, the sender also states: “Britain does not care about peace in Northern Ireland. To them, it is a nuisance.”

Mr Juncker took great pride in showing the large card off and posed for pictures with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Brussels on Wednesday.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie said the commission and Mr Juncker should “hang their heads in shame” for displaying a card containing “grossly inflammatory language”.

He told the News Letter: “The UK invested with blood and treasure to try and bring peace to NI. I hope this view is not indicative of the majority of people in Ireland.

“The fact that the EU seem to be displaying this as a badge of honour is a clear attempt to undermine the UK.

“Whoever took the decision to make the contents of this card public needs to explain why they chose to do so, knowing the reaction it would provoke.

“And the commission needs to clarify if they agree with the sentiments in this card. If they do, then these are not people we want to do business with.

“It is an insult to all those who fought for peace in Northern Ireland.”

The News Letter contacted the commission for comment, but we received no reply.