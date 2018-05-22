Harry and Meghan attending first event since wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple today.

Harry and Meghan will attend a Buckingham Palace garden party as part of the Prince of Wales's 70th birthday celebrations.

It will be their first royal duty as husband and wife after they were married in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will attend the event on the anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

They will be joined by members of the emergency services who were on the scene on the night of the attack.

A minute's silence was held at a garden party last year for the 22 victims who were killed and those who were injured when a suicide bomb was detonated after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

This year's event will also be attended by more than 6,000 people from charities Charles supports in celebration of his patronage work.