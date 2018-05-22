Harry and Meghan create a buzz in first public event since wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first royal event as a married couple has seen Harry pay a moving tribute to the Prince of Wales for his charitable work over more than four decades.

In Charles' 70th year the duke described how his father's tireless efforts championing causes like heritage and vulnerable young people had inspired him and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Speaking in Buckingham Palace's garden, he added that the prince had also influenced many of the 6,500 guests, on the lawns of the Queen's official home, representing 386 of the prince's patronages, and 18 of his military affiliations.

With his father standing behind him Harry said: "It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

During the speech a bee buzzed close to the duke and he fluffed his lines and quipped "that bee really got me".

Meghan and the Duchess of Cornwall broke into a fit of giggles as Harry tried to keep his composure.

The Duke of Sussex giving a speech at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London

After stunning royal fans with her elegant wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan looked impressive in a chic dress by Goat and hat by Philip Treacy.

Harry was dapper in a morning suit and held his silk top hat in his hands as he greeted some of the guests invited to the event, which also marked Charles's association with military regiments and units.

One group of workers from global computer firm Dell, who have raised more than £300,000 for the Prince's Trust, congratulated the couple on their wedding.

Jyoti Bahia, 25, a project manager joined by four colleagues, said: "That was incredible, there are no words to describe the feeling of meeting Harry and Meghan after their wedding.

"We congratulated them on their wedding and we all sort of said it at once - they said, 'thank you, very much'. They seemed really happy."

Corporal Gregory Gilbert, from 2nd Battalion, Irish Regiment of Canada, which has Charles as its colonel-in-chief, said meeting Harry and Meghan was "wonderful" after he and his colleagues flew over for the party.

Second Lieutenant Reid Killen said: "It felt like talking to my youngest son, the duke reminds me very much of him. He's always joking around and Harry has the same sense of humour."

His wife Janine said they talked to Meghan about Canada. The actress used to live in Toronto where she filmed the hit series Suits.

"I always thought the royals were from far, far away but they are very down to earth," she added.

"They can meet anybody, anywhere and have the right words to say."