Harry’s Baron Kilkeel title seen as tribute for work on Diana memorial fountain

Prince Harry’s new title of Baron Kilkeel is thought by locals to be in recognition of the fact that the fountain built in his mother’s memory was carefully crafted in the Co Down town.

The title was conferred on the prince by the Queen on his wedding day to Meghan Markle at the weekend.

In 2004 the Queen paid tribute to Kilkeel stone masons S McConnell and Sons at the official opening of The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park in London.

The company used state-of-the-art computer technology to cut 545 pieces of Cornish granite for the £3.6m memorial to the prince’s mother.

During the opening ceremony the Queen said: “I thank both the design team for the imagination which they have brought to this project and those who have realised their concept with such care and craftsmanship.

“I believe that you have given the park, at the very heart of our capital city that Diana knew so well, a highly original memorial which captures something of the essence of a remarkable human being.”

Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, attended the ceremony and met several members of the McConnell family.

Alan McConnell told the News Letter that Prince Harry’s new title had not officially been linked to his company’s work on the fountain. “I personally don’t know that to be true, nobody has said for sure, but it would have had a big impact, I am sure.”

He agreed it would otherwise be quite a random choice of town to link to the prince.

“It was a shock to hear it but it will do good for the town and community.”

After the Diana fountain in 2004 his company went on to work on the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield and the RAF Bomber Command Memorial in London.

“At the unveiling of the Diana fountain some of the family met the Queen and Prince Charlies and again at the National Memorial Arboretum.

“Then for the opening of the Bomber Command Memorial in 2012 we were invited for afternoon tea with Prince Charles at Clarendon House. It was very nice and was a great privilege and honour.”

South Down DUP MLA Jim Wells said he is writing to invite the couple to visit. “This is absolutely wonderful news,” he said. “There is no doubt this has to be linked to the fountain. That is certainly the talk of the town.”

UUP Newry Mourne and Down councillor David Taylor said his party is also submitting a motion to council to invite the couple to visit.