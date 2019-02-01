Has PSNI officer Bobby Singleton become an unwitting sex symbol?

PSNI officer Bobby Singleton’s task force seized nearly five million cigarettes this week but social media seems more concerned with the officer himself.

The PSNI posted a photo of Detective Superintendent Singleton with a huge bag of the stash after an operation with the HMRC this week.

DS Bobby Singleton

However while the bad guys might be dreading a knock on their door from Officer Singleton, the PSNI’s Facebook page has been fending off messages of love for him!

The post on the PSNI page has had 6,000 comments from adoring fans and has also been shared 1,164 times with hundreds of female fans wishing he could take possession of their hearts.

Messages of love have swamped the PSNI’s Facebook pages but the police have remained tight-lipped on how DS Singleton feels about his new-found status.

One woman said: “Does this guy actually work for the police or does he just come in to do the modelling?”

Another woman swooned: “I’m just wondering how severe of a crime do I have to commit for him to come an arrest me personally.”

Another fan added: “Bobby Singleton? Not for much longer going by these comments.”

Some comments are too extravagant to use but suffice to say DS Singleton has become a huge hit.

He was involved with officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force who seized 4,886,580 cigarettes and 695.93 kilograms of hand-rolling tobacco (HRT) during searches in the Banbridge, Carryduff and Ballyclare areas.

The suspected illicit tobacco products, worth an estimated £1,896,797 in lost duty and taxes, were found during the search of five commercial premises, one retail premises and one residential address on Friday 25 January 2019. A sum of £21,640 in cash was also seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), said: “Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues we can target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”