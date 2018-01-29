Have you lost a bag of pink ecstasy? PSNI appeal for owner of drugs to 'call into station'

Police have appealed for the owner of a bag of 'pink ecstasy' to 'call in to the station and ask for them'.

The tongue-in-cheek appeal was made on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page this afternoon after they were discovered by a man walking his dog in Loughbrickland area.

PSNI

The post reads: "Have you lost your bag of pink ecstasy? We have them, we can only hold onto them for a few days before we have to destroy them.

"Please call in to the station and ask for them, or call us on 101 quoting Ref 536 on 28/01/18."

Later in the post police reveal that the drugs are believed to be PMA, not MDMA (ecstasy). These drugs, police said, are sometimes sold as ecstasy.

Police explained: "However, PMA is more poisonous and can kill at lower doses than MDMA. Also like MDMA, it can cause a fatal rise in body temperature.

"The effects of PMA also take longer than MDMA to begin to be felt – so some users have overdosed by mistakenly taking pill after pill thinking nothing is happening, which can also be fatal.

"In recent years there have been a number of deaths and hospitalisations that have been linked to PMA and / or PMMA. It appears that those affected thought they were taking ecstasy pills containing MDMA and did not know that the pills contained PMA and/or PMMA.

"As with any drug you can never be sure what it is your buying and how it might affect you."