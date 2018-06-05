Have you seen this missing teenager?

The family of a missing Co Armagh girl have issued an appeal via the PSNI for her to come home.

The PSNI issued an appeal last night asking: “Have you seen the girl below in Portadown?”

On the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, they said: “She’s 14, and is called Adelina Ioana Kovacs, but often goes by Ioana.

“She is about 5’2 and was last seen wearing a short, white t shirt and blue jeans.

“She’s not in any trouble at all, she’s just needed to come home as her family are getting concerned now.

“Any info or sightings, please don’t hesitate to get in touch on 101, quoting reference: 1233 of 04/06/18.”