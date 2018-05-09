Have your say on £50m plans for Sprucefield

Local people are being invited to have their say on £50m plans to transform Sprucefield Park into an exciting retail destination with new eateries and a hotel.

Owners Intu, who own some of the UK’s largest and most popular shopping centres in the UK and Spain, will be hosting a public exhibition at the site on Friday (May 11) and Saturday (May 12), where plans will be shared and discussed with the public.

Plans include new shops, places to eat and an 80+ bedroom hotel, together with landscaping improvements to create an exciting place to shop, eat and relax.

The proposal will see around £50 million invested in the park, creating more than 200 construction jobs and over 300 retail jobs once the development is complete, it has been claimed.

Martin Breeden, development director at Intu said: “Our plans will transform Sprucefield Park into a flourishing retail destination, complementing the existing offering in Lisburn and creating hundreds of jobs in the process.

“We want to share these with local people and give everyone who comes along a chance to have their say.”

The exhibition will run from 1pm to 8pm on Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

Intu’s plans for Sprucefield Park include the creation of a new retail terrace consisting of 13 new stores and five new catering outlets. Plans also include landscaping to create new public spaces around the park and a community events space. Better cycle ways, walking paths and public transport links are also planned.

Lagan Valley MLA Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the Ulster Star that he intends to visit the exhibition to see the plans, and is encouraging others to do the same.

He said: “I am planning on attending the consultation at Sprucefield on Friday.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in the future development of Sprucefield to go along and have a look at the plans that Intu intend to bring forward for the further development of Sprucefield Park.

“This represents a massive investment, it is important that local people should have a look at the proposals and have their say as well, in terms of what they want to see happening at Sprucefield.

“Sprucefield is already one of the busiest shopping centres within Northern Ireland and I hope the plans will attract even more shoppers to the Lisburn area and that’s why I think this investment is very important for our city.”