17 cases of FGM recorded in Belfast

The Belfast health trust has said it has seen 17 cases of female genital mutilation in less than a year.

The women were seen by the trust during the period from April 2017 through to January 15 this year, it has been reported.

The BBC said the information was revealed in a Freedom of Information request.

The women were aged between 24 and 46-years-old.

Female genital mutilation (FGM), according to the definition used by the NHS is “a procedure where the female genitals are deliberately cut, injured or changed, but where there’s no medical reason for this to be done. It’s also known as ‘female circumcision’ or ‘cutting’.”

It is a tradition in some countries, although it is illegal in the UK and is recognised internationally as a human rights violation.

The country of origin of the 17 women seen by the Belfast trust is not known.

Natassa Latcham, of the African and Caribbean Support Organisation Northern Ireland, told the BBC: “Most of the communities affected by FGM tend to be in and around Belfast so I would imagine the figures are a bit higher.”