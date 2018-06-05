Abortion debate: Controversy-hit Simpson challenges Creasy

Among the DUP MPs who spoke in the House of Commons’ abortion debate today was the controversy-hit representative for Upper Bann, David Simpson.

Mr Simpson rose to interject during Labour MP Stella Creasy’s introduction of her motion to repeal a 19th century law which mandates possible life sentences for breaking abortion law, making a brief contribution to the debate.

She had spoken at length about the rights of women, and Mr Simpson asked: “In her aims and objectives in all of this, where do the rights of the unborn child, and life to that child, come into this – where does it come into it?”

Ms Creasy did not directly address the point in her statement to the house, but did say: “I make no apology for putting the safety and dignity of women first, as part of equality between the sexes.”

It is arguably the most prominent appearance Mr Simpson has made since claims surfaced that he had had an affair with a woman.

The accusation surfaced publicly in early May.

Mr Simpson, a 59-year-old devout Christian who has been married for 37 years and has three children, has previously taken part in other Commons business since the controversy broke.

He spoke in a discussion on NHS infection rates on May 15, and has taken part in votes on issues including the EU and data protection; however, today’s sitting was a particularly high-profile one, pored over keenly by the press.

When it comes to the allegation of an affair, the DUP had previously said it was a “family matter” and it would be making no comment.