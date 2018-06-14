Abortion debate: ‘SF says trust women – but do not trust their own members’

A former Sinn Fein mayor who quit the party over its increasingly pro-choice position has heaped criticism on its leadership ahead of a planned change to its abortion policy.

Anne Brolly, wife of former MLA Francie, spoke out ahead of a motion at the party’s ard fheis in Belfast on Saturday which – among other things – would demand that all TDs and MLAs obey the views of Sinn Fein’s high council (ard chomhairle) on the issue.

But whilst Sinn Fein said it currently favours abortions for any reason up to 12 weeks, Saturday’s motion simultaneously leaves it open for the party’s high council to extend this further in the future.

Anti-abortion campaign group Precious Life has told the News Letter that, in their reading, the motion leaves open the way for abortion on demand right up to term.

Anne Brolly – ex-Limavady mayor, who quit the party in 2016 with her husband following suit earlier this year – lamented the fact the motion explicitly rules out any possibility of legislators acting on their conscience over abortion, something which is common among other parties.

“They’ve used ‘trust women’ as the mantra,” she said.

“They don’t even trust their own party to give them a conscience vote, to allow them their conscience.

“It’s now party policy. Once it’s party policy everybody must follow the line.”

‘Trust women’ has become the de facto motto of the current campaign to relax abortion laws on both sides of the border.

Sinn Fein’s legislators include five women TDs (out of 22), 12 women MLAs (out of 31), and a female senator.

Speaking to the News Letter while on a pilgrimage in Medjugorje in the Balkans, Mrs Brolly said the party is attempting to “confuse their voters” by invoking compassion for women as the reason for the change.

“The baby’s been crossed out of the equation altogether,” she said.

“Under the guise of compassion, we’ll have a dead baby.”

The motion to be voted on this Saturday, proposed by the high council, calls for terminations for any reason within “a limited gestational period”.

It also says: “Sinn Féin members of a legislature shall act in line with the view of the ard chomhairle which will be informed by the best available medical advice, when legislating regarding the limited gestational period.”

Precious Life said this opens the door to “literally ‘abortion on demand’ for any reason, right up to birth”.

The reason is because “allowing the gestational period to be based on the view of the ard chomhairle would permit abortion at any stage during pregnancy”.

READ MORE, including the precise wording of the motion: SF’s proposed abortion policy voting diktat ‘gravely immoral’

