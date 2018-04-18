Appeal against closure of Fermanagh care home dropped

An appeal against the decision to close a Co Fermanagh care home over what regulators deemed a “risk to the life” of those living there has been dropped.

Ashbrooke Care Home in Enniskillen was closed after an unannounced inspection carried out by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) back in August.

The inspection uncovered what the RQIA described as “systemic failings”.

Evidence of hygiene problems was found, including a record stating that a patient had gone five weeks without being showered.

There were also issues with patients losing weight at an “alarming” rate – up to a stone per week in the case of two patients – with “no evidence that this had been addressed”.

The inspection, which took place over the course of eight hours on August 16 in response to “information from the Western Health and Social Care Trust” , also found issues with staffing levels, management, the general environment of the home including “a strong smell of urine and faeces” in the residents’ unit, and the general fitness of the premises.

The decision by the RQIA to revoke the home’s registration was the first time such a decision had ever been taken in Northern Ireland.

The home’s operators, a firm known as Runwood Homes Ltd, had launched an appeal.

In a statement, the RQIA said: “Earlier this month, Runwood Homes withdrew its appeal, and on April 13, the chairman of the care tribunal dismissed these proceedings.

“RQIA welcomes this decision, as everyone living in a nursing or residential care home is entitled to the highest standard of care, and our key priority is the ongoing safety and wellbeing of everyone living in care homes across Northern Ireland.”