Baby dies after MRSA outbreak at NI hospital

An investigation has been launched after a baby died after an outbreak of MRSA in a Northern Ireland hospital.

The incident occurred in the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast over the summer.

The investigation into what happened is being led by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The BBC has reported that whilst MRSA is not thought to have been the direct cause of the death it has been connected.

The coroner has been notified of the death.

The source of the MRSA outbreak is not yet known.