Belfast hotel partners with mental health charity to fight depression

Mindfulness is at the forefront of a new partnership launched today by Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel and Northern Ireland’s depression charity, AWARE.

The partnership, which will run until 2019, will help to raise vital funds for the charity and educate customers and employees on the importance of checking-in on their mental health.

As well as raising awareness around the charity’s work, Bullitt employees will host a range of fundraising activities and events, including a special mindfulness workshop this Friday, 30th March.

Announcing the partnership, Petra Wolsey, group marketing director for Beannchor and a board member of AWARE said: “We are proud to support the work of this incredible charity, which is making great strides in raising awareness about depression and providing support to those in need right across Northern Ireland.”

AWARE, which is the depression charity for Northern Ireland, works with people with depression and bipolar disorder and carers for people with the illness, through a network of 25 support groups in rural and urban areas.

Bullitt employees are already stepping up to the fundraising challenge. Receptionist, Yasmin Brown will run the Connemara Half Marathon and the full Belfast Marathon this year to raise funds for AWARE.

The hotel is also giving customers the option to make a donation to AWARE by paying £1 for large bottles of its specially filtered still and sparkling water, which will be served in its Taylor & Clay restaurant and the Bullitt lobby.

Bullitt will host a unique workshop with AWARE Mindfulness Practitioner, Frank Liddy, as part of AWARE’s Mindfulness Programme tonight (Friday March 30) from 7pm to 9pm.

Welcoming the partnership, Frank Liddy, Mindfulness Practitioner for AWARE said:

“Mindfulness is a world-recognised technique to help you reduce stress, cope with challenges and improve focus. It can help you to increase confidence, accept difficulties in your life using self-compassion, silence your critical self and gain peace of mind. This really is an amazing opportunity for people to check-in on their mental health.”

Tickets for the Bullitt Mindfulness Workshop can be purchased for £10 with all proceeds going to AWARE. For more details, or to book your place, email events@bullitthotel.com