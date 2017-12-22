Belfast man wins UK nursing award

A Northern Ireland nurse is celebrating after being named UK Neonatal Nurse of the Year.

The award is for outstanding service in the neonatal community and was presented to Colm Darby, who works at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The Belfast man has seven years experience as a neonatal staff nurse and for the past year has worked as an advanced neonatal nurse practitioner for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

He said: “I am delighted to have won this award, Being a pre-term baby myself as well as my siblings, neonatal nursing has always been close to my heart.

“I always wanted to make a difference not only to the infants life but their families as well.”

Paul Morgan, Director of Children and Young People’s Services for the Trust said: “Colm received this very much deserved recognition for his dedication and passion for ensuring that babies in our care get the best start in life by providing high quality care.”