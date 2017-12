A health trust has offered its staff’s warm wishes to mothers and fathers of the babies born on Christmas Day.

Among them was new arrival Holly, pictured above with mother Niamh Agnew at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she was born at 2.38am.

December 25, 2017 - Niamh Agnew from Belfast with their daughter Holly pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. The baby was born at 2.38am.

The Belfast Health T rust issued this statement to new parents at large: “A special congratulations today to all the new mums and dads celebrating the birth of their new babies in our hospitals today. Best wishes to you all.”