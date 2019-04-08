‘Better’ bowel cancer test on the way for NI

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has announced that it is introducing what it calls a better test for bowel cancer which will increase uptake rates and detect more cancers earlier.

The Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) will replace the Faecal Occult Blood (FOB) test as the primary screening test for bowel cancer.

Getting your symptoms checked is crucial

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly announced the move and revealed that boys aged 12-13 are to be offered a vaccine to protect them against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) related cancers.

“I am very pleased to be able to announce both these decisions today,” he said. “The evidence is clear in both cases that very significant health protection benefits can be achieved for our citizens.

“Both decisions have been under active consideration for some time and can now be made, following confirmation of the Department’s budget allocation for this year.”

NI was the only part of the UK not to have previously committed to using the FIT test.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “The existing test for bowel cancer has proved hugely valuable in detecting cancer early and it is therefore essential that people invited to participate in the Northern Ireland Bowel Screening programme from 60-74 continue to complete and return the test they receive in the post until the new test is available.”

Bowel Cancer UK Chief Executive Deborah Alsina had accused Northern Ireland of “seriously lagging behind” the rest of the UK in not having committed to the FIT test, and has urged the department to lower the screening age for bowel cancer to 50.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in NI with around 400 people dying from the disease every year.

Scotland introduced FIT in 2017, with Wales rolling the new screening test and England to follow this month.

Currently in Northern Ireland if you’re registered with a GP and aged 60-74, you will receive a Faecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) in the post every two years.

Using the cardboard sticks provided, you will be asked to provide two small samples of poo on to a special screening card. You will need to do this three times over a 10-day period. The test looks for hidden blood in your poo, which could be an early sign of bowel cancer.